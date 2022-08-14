Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,205,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 4,045,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance
TCYMF opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.