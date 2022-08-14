Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,205,300 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the July 15th total of 4,045,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Stock Performance

TCYMF opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tingyi has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

