Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Raised to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.29% from the company’s current price.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Toast from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

Toast Stock Up 8.2 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.35. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Toast had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $150,343.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,505,455 shares of company stock valued at $166,305,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Toast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

