TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in July

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 39,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TODGF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TOD’S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TOD’S from €42.00 ($42.86) to €38.00 ($38.78) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TOD’S stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. TOD’S has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

