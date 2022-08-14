Toho (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Shares Up 8.3%

Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.80. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.68.

Toho Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70.

Toho Company Profile

Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.

