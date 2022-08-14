Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tokuyama Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TKYMY opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $968.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. Tokuyama has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
About Tokuyama
