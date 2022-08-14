Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKYMY opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $968.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. Tokuyama has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

