Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Toll Brothers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2,913.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TOL opened at $50.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

