Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Update

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Up 2.0 %

TMRAY opened at $25.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.07. Tomra Systems ASA has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $36.04.

Get Tomra Systems ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TMRAY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Tomra Systems ASA

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tomra Systems ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tomra Systems ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.