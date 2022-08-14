Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Down 35.4% in July

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of TGLVY stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.25.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile
