Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Down 35.4% in July

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the July 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TGLVY stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.