Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Short Interest Up 41.2% in July

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the July 15th total of 97,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 195.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TMTNF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Toromont Industries stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.98. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $96.02.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.