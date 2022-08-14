Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the July 15th total of 243,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,546.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Toshiba Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSBF opened at $38.20 on Friday. Toshiba has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $46.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average of $40.70.

Toshiba Company Profile

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

