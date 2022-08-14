Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Short Interest Update

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,200 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

TOTZF stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Total Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $7.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on TOTZF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Total Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

