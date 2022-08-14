Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Oppenheimer

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.76.

Trade Desk Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.09. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average of $59.00.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares in the company, valued at $14,344,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 128.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 366,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,374,000 after buying an additional 205,969 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 12.7% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

