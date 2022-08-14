Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the July 15th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,641,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trans Global Group Price Performance

Shares of TGGI stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Trans Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trans Global Group, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. Previously, it was engaged in the general construction, and renewable and solar energy sector. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

