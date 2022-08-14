Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the July 15th total of 203,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,641,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Trans Global Group Price Performance
Shares of TGGI stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
Trans Global Group Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trans Global Group (TGGI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.