Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $6.19

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.46. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 6.0 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $987.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
