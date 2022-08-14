Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Up to $6.19

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.19, but opened at $6.46. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 275 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $987.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 49,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.