Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in July

Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.55 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$1.50 to C$0.60 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.36.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TREVF opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.51. Trevali Mining has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.43%.

(Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.