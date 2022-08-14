TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.25

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.57.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBK. Raymond James upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised TriCo Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.06). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

In related news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after acquiring an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,676,000 after buying an additional 298,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,826 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

