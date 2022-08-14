Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,016 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 379,540 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,599 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $27.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -118.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.70. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Tripadvisor’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.