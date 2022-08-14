True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the July 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.4 days.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $4.99 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUERF. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

About True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

