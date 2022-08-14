TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Stake Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,929 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $724.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered TrueBlue from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

