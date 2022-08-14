Truist Financial Cuts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $10.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Holley Stock Performance

Shares of HLLY opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.62 million, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.32. Holley has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holley

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Holley had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Holley will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Holley by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Holley in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Holley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

