Truist Financial Lowers CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Price Target to $16.00

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 285.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CorMedix from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $4.15 on Friday. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 2.28.

CorMedix ( NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CorMedix will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 10,000 shares of CorMedix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $33,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,045.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 38,431 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 148,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

