Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 695.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSUSF opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.32. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $131.00.

Tsuruha Holdings Inc operates drugstores in Japan. It sells pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. As of October 15, 2021, the company operated 2,448 stores in Japan and 22 stores in Thailand. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Sapporo, Japan.

