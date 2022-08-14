Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Down 24.0% in July

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 695.0 days.
Tsuruha Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TSUSF opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.32. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $131.00.
About Tsuruha
