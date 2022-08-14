Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $11.07

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $10.60. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 1,673 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $518.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.
About Tyra Biosciences
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.
