Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $11.07

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $10.60. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 1,673 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $518.66 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

