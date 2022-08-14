U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 3,818 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $352,172.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Motsenbocker purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $89.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.76. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.22.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.