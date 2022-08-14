UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the July 15th total of 122,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

UBE Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $14.69 on Friday. UBE has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87.

About UBE

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

