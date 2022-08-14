UBS Group Increases Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $123.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $74.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Maxim Group raised Celsius from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Celsius Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82. Celsius has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $110.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 269.64 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,181.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,158,440. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 51,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

