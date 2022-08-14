UBS Group Increases Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$63.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$53.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Raymond James raised their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, CSFB decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.83.

Enbridge Stock Performance

TSE:ENB opened at C$55.55 on Friday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$46.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.20. The company has a market cap of C$112.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.05.

About Enbridge

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$13.22 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

