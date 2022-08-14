Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:UURAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Ucore Rare Metals Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Ucore Rare Metals stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Ucore Rare Metals has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $0.99.

About Ucore Rare Metals

Ucore Rare Metals Inc engages in the exploration and separation of elements in Canada and the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Bokan Mountain/Dotson Ridge property located in Prince of Wales Island, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Ucore Uranium Inc and changed its name to Ucore Rare Metals Inc in June 2010.

