Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Up 5.3%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 14,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 974,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $3.50 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

