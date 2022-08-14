Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Short Interest Update

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 381.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNIEF. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Desjardins increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Uni-Select stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

