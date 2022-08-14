Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unicharm Stock Down 0.8 %

UNICY stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and childcare, feminine care, health care, cosmetic, household, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. Its baby and child care products, including disposable diapers, swimming and training pants, night time pants, nursing pads, wet tissues, and baby wipes under the Moony and MamyPoko brands; and feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, pantiliners, underwear for periods, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brands.

