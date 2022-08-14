Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Update

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unicharm Stock Down 0.8 %
UNICY stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Unicharm has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $9.61.
About Unicharm
