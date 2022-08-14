UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,305,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 6,138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 418.0 days.

UniCredit Price Performance

UNCFF opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

