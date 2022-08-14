UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,305,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 6,138,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 418.0 days.
UniCredit Price Performance
UNCFF opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.
UniCredit Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UniCredit (UNCFF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.