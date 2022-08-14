UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,412,800 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 2,518,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on UnipolSai Assicurazioni from €2.98 ($3.04) to €3.00 ($3.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Price Performance

Shares of UNPLF opened at 2.92 on Friday. UnipolSai Assicurazioni has a 52 week low of 2.92 and a 52 week high of 2.92.

UnipolSai Assicurazioni Company Profile

UnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A. operates as an insurance company in Italy. The company operates through Non-Life insurance business, Life insurance business, Real Estate business, and Other Businesses segments. It provides non-life insurance products and services in the areas of motor vehicle third-party liabilities (TPL); sea, lake, and river; land vehicle hulls; accident and health; fire and other damage to property; general TPL; and other products.

