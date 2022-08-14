United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.85

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 7634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 33.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

