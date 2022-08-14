Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Director Sells $1,194,266.86 in Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $126.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.92 and a 200-day moving average of $133.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $98.71 and a 52-week high of $211.99.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.30.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLED. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 713.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.