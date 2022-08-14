Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in July

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 562,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Universal Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of UETMF stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Universal Entertainment Company Profile
