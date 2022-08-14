Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in July

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,100 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 562,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of UETMF stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. Universal Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

