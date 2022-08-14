UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UPMMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €41.00 ($41.84) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Danske lowered UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($37.55) to €33.80 ($34.49) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $35.25 on Friday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $41.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.43.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

