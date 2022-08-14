US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

US Nuclear Price Performance

Shares of UCLE stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. US Nuclear has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.79.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and neutron monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

