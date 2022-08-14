Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stephens from $16.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.
Utz Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.17, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.41.
Insider Activity
In other news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 209.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
About Utz Brands
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
