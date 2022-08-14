Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.83. 5,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 455,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 209.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

