Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.83 and last traded at $16.83. 5,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 455,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens increased their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.
Utz Brands Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.78.
Utz Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.
Insider Activity at Utz Brands
In related news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,305.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 209.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
Utz Brands Company Profile
Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.