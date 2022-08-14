Valens Semiconductor (VLN) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) is one of 164 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Valens Semiconductor to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valens Semiconductor and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Valens Semiconductor Competitors 1642 7630 16028 573 2.60

Risk and Volatility

Valens Semiconductor presently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 175.86%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 19.25%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than its peers.

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valens Semiconductor’s peers have a beta of 1.57, meaning that their average share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor -37.55% -12.61% -11.24% Valens Semiconductor Competitors -47.85% -10.45% 0.51%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million -$26.53 million -3.22 Valens Semiconductor Competitors $3.70 billion $760.31 million 22.89

Valens Semiconductor’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Valens Semiconductor. Valens Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor peers beat Valens Semiconductor on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Valens Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products that enables high-speed video and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. It offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable. The company offers audio-video solutions for the enterprise, education, digital signage, medical and residential, and industrial markets; and automotive solutions, which provide chipsets that support advanced driver-assistance systems, automated driving systems, infotainment, telecommunications, and basic connectivity. It serves customers through distributors and representatives in Israel, China, Hong Kong, the United States, Mexico, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hod Hasharon, Israel.

