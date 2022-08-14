Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) fell 9.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $77.15 and last traded at $77.15. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.45.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.25 and a 200 day moving average of $67.58. The firm has a market cap of $728.62 million, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.17.

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Value Line’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Value Line by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Value Line by 52.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 141.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

