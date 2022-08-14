Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 66,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 631,004 shares.The stock last traded at $10.64 and had previously closed at $10.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VGR. Barclays lowered their price target on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Vector Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37.

Vector Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Vector Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 74.77%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vector Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vector Group by 239.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 1,024,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 200.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 846,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,369,000 after acquiring an additional 673,806 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vector Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,939,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 406,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

