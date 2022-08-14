Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 5.3%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.04. 69,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,407,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 5.26.
Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.
