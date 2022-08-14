Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Trading Down 5.3%

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.04. 69,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,407,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Velo3D from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 5.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the fourth quarter worth $295,720,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Velo3D by 16.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,730,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,097 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Velo3D by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Velo3D during the second quarter worth $3,847,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Velo3D by 22.5% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,788,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 512,708 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

