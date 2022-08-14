Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Up 17.0% in July

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Veolia Environnement Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $26.46 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.8178 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th.

About Veolia Environnement

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VEOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($39.80) to €36.50 ($37.24) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

