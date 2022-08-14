Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Up 17.0% in July

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Veolia Environnement Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $26.46 on Friday. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Veolia Environnement Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.8178 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th.
About Veolia Environnement
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
