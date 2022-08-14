VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEONGet Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 65,545 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,047,384 shares.The stock last traded at $0.47 and had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $832.69 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEONGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

