Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to C$40.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VET. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

NYSE VET opened at $25.46 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 50,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 36,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 773,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

