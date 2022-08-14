VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Position Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 47,768 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,362,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,348,000 after acquiring an additional 155,738 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 116,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.41.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 142.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. Raymond James raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

About VICI Properties

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.