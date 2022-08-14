Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 19,724 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.80%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

