Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,135 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 133.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Shares of ROG opened at $269.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.10. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $178.43 and a 52-week high of $274.51. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

